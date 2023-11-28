Glenn Maxwell ends his stay in India in style as he scores a match-winning century to guide Australia to victory in the 3rd T20I against India and keep the series alive. He will return to Australia after this match but his stay at the crease was memorable as he smashed a century in just 47 deliveries becoming the joint-fastest centurion for Australia in Men's Cricket. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century in Vain As Glenn Maxwell’s Hundred Powers Australia to Victory in High-Scoring 3rd T20I.

Glenn Maxwell Equals Record of Fastest Century Scored By An Australian Cricketer

Glenn Maxwell equals record for fastest ton by Australian in men's T20Is 🔥#INDvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/YiETbPxJ32 pic.twitter.com/1yjVy2lkMH — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2023

