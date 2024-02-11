Glenn Maxwell shows his immense power-hitting skills once again as he demolishes the West Indian bowling attack to score another century, this time in the 2nd T20I against the Caribbeans at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. He scored the century in just fifty deliveries and with the century, he also equaled the record of scoring most number of T20I centuries. He is now jointly the record holder with Rohit Sharma by scoring five centuries. Maxwell scored it in 94 innings compared to Rohit Sharma's 143. ‘Go Well, Boys!’ Rohit Sharma Wishes India U19 Team Good Luck for ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final Against Australia.

Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Most T20I Centuries

