Glenn Phillips' spectacular catch is already a strong contender for catch of the tournament. Phillips ran across from the deep, threw himself at the ball, went two-handed, and held it. Marcus Stoinis made room and was looking to go inside out over cover with the drive when Phillips ran across from the deep, threw himself at the ball to take a stunning catch.

Glenn Phillips Catch Video

Superhuman Phillips! We can reveal that this catch from Glenn Phillips is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from Australia v New Zealand. Grab your pack from https://t.co/EaGDgPxPzl to own iconic moments from every game. pic.twitter.com/ozTLvGNzZR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)