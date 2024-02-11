Rohit Sharma wished the Indian U19 team good luck as they took on Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 11. The Indian U19 team, led by Uday Saharan, has been undefeated throughout the tournament and will aim for a sixth title. Rohit, prior to the final, took to 'X', formerly Twitter and wrote, "Go well boys." India and Australia have squared off against each other twice in ICC finals in 2023 and the Aussies have gotten the better of the Indians. The Indian U19 cricket team will look to gain some measure of redemption for the defeats the men's senior side faced to Australia in the ICC World Cup as well as the World Test Championship 2023 finals. Castled! Raj Limbani Dismisses Sam Konstas With Brilliant In-Swinger During IND vs AUS ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Wishes India U19 Team Good Luck

Go well, boys! 🇮🇳💪 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)