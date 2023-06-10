One of the most memorable moments of ongoing India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 was when the camera caught Marnus Labuschagne sleeping in the dressing room after the Australian openers had gone out to bat. He was, however, forced to wake up when David Warner was dismissed. In an apparent dig at trolls who made fun of him for his nap, Labuschagne took to social media to write, 'Good Morning'. This tweet then saw a flurry of reactions from fans. Check some of them below Wake Up! Marnus Labuschagne Has to Leave His Power Nap After David Warner Gets Dismissed Early During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

'Good Morning'

'Well-Rested'

'Good Night'

'Have a Better Sleep'

'Don't Score More Runs'

'How's The Coffee'

'Please Don't Score'

'Depends on You'

