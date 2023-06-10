One of the most memorable moments of ongoing India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 was when the camera caught Marnus Labuschagne sleeping in the dressing room after the Australian openers had gone out to bat. He was, however, forced to wake up when David Warner was dismissed. In an apparent dig at trolls who made fun of him for his nap, Labuschagne took to social media to write, 'Good Morning'. This tweet then saw a flurry of reactions from fans. Check some of them below Wake Up! Marnus Labuschagne Has to Leave His Power Nap After David Warner Gets Dismissed Early During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

'Good Morning'

Good morning — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) June 10, 2023

'Well-Rested'

Well rested 😄 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) June 10, 2023

'Good Night'

Good Night — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 10, 2023

'Have a Better Sleep'

Hope you reach the pavilion early today and have a better sleep. — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) June 10, 2023

'Don't Score More Runs'

Don't score More runs Today....😂😂😂 — Jimil Gandhi CA 🇮🇳 (@jimil1007) June 10, 2023

'How's The Coffee'

Good morning Marnus. How is the coffee? — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) June 10, 2023

'Please Don't Score'

Please don't score runs today I hope you get out of the first ball and india won the match and you will score 4 hundred in ashes — Deepankur Rajdev (@DeepankurRajde1) June 10, 2023

'Depends on You'

Depends on u 😜 — Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) June 10, 2023

