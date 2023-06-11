Australia have clinched their 9th ICC title by beating India at the Oval by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final. They have been dominant in the game from Day 1 and India had to catch up to them all along. With this victory Australia now has every ICC title in their cabinet and they became the first team to have all the ICC trophies. For the celebration of the victory of the Baggy Green, search engine giant google changes the animation to fireworks.

Google Fireworks Animation for WTC 2023 Champions Australia

Google Fireworks Animation For Australia Team (Photo Credits: Google.com)

