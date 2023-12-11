The year 2023 was a huge one for sports all across with several big-ticket events taking place. Cricket hogged the limelight in India with the Indian Premier League being the most-searched sports event in the country. The Cricket World Cup, which India hosted was the second on this list of most-searched sports events in the country. Along with this, the Women's Premier League, which saw its inaugural edition played out this year, also was one of the most-searched sports events. Apart from cricket, the Asian Games 2023, which was held in Hangzhou, China was also a searched sports event along with The Ashes, Pakistan Super League and SA20. Google Year in Search 2023: Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra Among Trending Sportspersons; See Full List.

Google's Most-Searched Sports Events in 2023

1) Indian Premier League

2) Cricket World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) Women's Premier League

5) Asian Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pakistan Super League

8) The Ashes

9) Women's Cricket World Cup

10) SA20

Google Year in Search 2023

