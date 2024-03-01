UP Warriorz extend their winning streak as they beat Gujarat Giants by six wickets and secure their second victory of the season. After winning the toss and opting to field start, UPW-W didn't allow GG-W to run away with the game. Gujarat Giants started steadily but failed to generate momentum through the middle overs. Ashleigh Gardner's quickfire knock powered them to a competitive total. Chasing it, Alyssa Healy gave UP-W a good start. Later Grace Harris showed her power and muscled her way to a 30-ball half-century and also took the Warriorz over the finishing line. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals ‘Slight Adjustment in Mindset' As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

Grace Harris Scores Unbeaten Half-Century to Help UP Warriorz Secure Dominant Six-Wicket Win

An unbeaten 60* off 33 with strokes like these 😎 Grace Harris finishes the job for the @UPWarriorz 💪 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/4LUKvUMAOB#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/PI2Zuz212F — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2024

