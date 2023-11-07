Virat Kohli took to social media to pen a note of thanks to everyone who wished him on his 35th birthday. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Kohli as he turned 35 with not just fans but also his former teammates and colleagues sharing their messages for him. Kohli went on to make his 35th birthday a very special one as he matched Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries against South Africa, a match which India won by 243 runs. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Wish India's Star Batter As He Turns 35.

See Virat Kohli's Post Here:

Thanks to each one of you for your kind wishes. ✨ Grateful and Blessed. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2023

