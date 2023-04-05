Hardik Pandya is known as one of the greatest teammates in the Indian cricket circuit. Now in a great gesture, the Gujarat Titans skipper joined Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad for Ramadan Sehri. Taking to Instagram, Rashid Khan shared a picture of this moment. The caption of Rashid's post reads, "SEHRIIII with skipper So nice of you to join us." Earlier, Gujarat registered a brilliant win over Delhi Capitals to go to the top of the IPL 2023 table. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Sign Dasun Shanaka As Replacement for Injured Kane Williamson.

Hardik Pandya Joins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad for Ramadan Sehri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

