Chennai Super Kings have secured qualification as the second team in the IPL 2023 playoffs after Gujarat Titans. They have also won their last game with a decent net run rate and are favourites to play the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. But Lucknow Super Giants can still go over Chennai Super Kings if they win by a big margin against Kolkata Knight Riders. But the IPL official website shows Gujarat Titans already paired up to play in the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings. Although it can be a glitch from the website, fans speculative of conspiracy call it 'obvious'. Chennai Super Kings Become Second Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs After Win Against Delhi Capitals.

Official Website Lists Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL Website Showing GT vs CSK For Qualifier 1 (Photo Credits: iplt20.com)

GT vs CSK Shown By IPL Official Website

LOL! This IPL website has already put GT v CSK as the Qualifier 1. How the hell you can put this before the LSG game ends. They could also win by huge margin you never know. @poserarcher @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra @Lostgirlprii @Vanshika_2807 @Cricket_1807 @OGVK18 pic.twitter.com/klCQhzRe6x — Yash. (@UnfilteredYash) May 20, 2023

Is It Obvious?

Is it getting obvious or just a silly glitch? What do you say? https://t.co/GPF2wXKr8d — Archer (@poserarcher) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)