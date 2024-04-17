With the help of ‘improved performance’ in bowling and fielding, Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Titans to just 89 runs in the first inning of game number 32 of the IPL 2024 season. Chasing the target DC lost four wickets but secured all important two points in the season. Fans trolled Gujarat Titan’s batting whose poor performance cost them the game. Read some of the funny memes below. Rishabh Pant's One-Handed Catch, Sumit Kumar's Direct Hit Help DC Strike GT Twice In Short Succession During IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

A Chance for RCB to move up to 8th place if…

GT bowlers and RCB batters should join hands to make a team. They can form a decent team to enter top 8. The only problem is Royal Challenge is not allowed in Gujarat. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2024

Fans represent how GT Batting Lineup followed Gill

Visual representation of GT's batting line up every time Gill drops a single digit- pic.twitter.com/jeIMr74ZgT — waves_onme (@eommaahi) April 17, 2024

DC fans pleased with the bowling

DC fans to their bowling after expecting another drubbing #GTvsDC pic.twitter.com/3qYrzaZYg2 — Dr Shreeraj Talwadekar (@ShreerajT) April 17, 2024

Identifying Rashid Khan’s Talent

If Rashid Khan was in KKR, Gambhir would've opened with Narine and Rashid. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2024

The speed at which GT Batting collapsed

Academy Chairman welcoming GT batters tonight.....pic.twitter.com/d36ekzdHhB — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 17, 2024

Effect of Hardik Pandya’s absence?

Hardik Pandya leaving Gujarat Titans franchise pic.twitter.com/3GcB8IZoip — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2024

The Collapse

