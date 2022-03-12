Gujarat Titans are a new addition to the Indian Premier League. IPL 2022 will be their first season in the competition. Ahead of the start, Titans have announced the date at which they will reveal their jersey. The franchise will reveal their jersey on March 13, 2022.

— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 12, 2022

