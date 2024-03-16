Robin Minz, Gujarat Titans' new recruit, is unlikely to feature in IPL 2024 after he met with a bike accident some days ago. The young wicketkeeper-batsman, who hails from Jharkhand, met with an accident in Ranchi and had suffered bruises to his right knee. He was subsequently hospitalised and kept under observation. Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra said that the 21-year-old is 'unlikely' to feature in IPL 2024 but at the same time, did not say that he has been ruled out entirely. Minz was signed by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 3.6 crore at the IPL auction last year. Gujarat Titans' Cricketer Robin Minz Meets Bike Accident Ahead of IPL 2024, Currently Under Observation.

Robin Minz Unlikely to Feature in IPL 2024

Rookie Jharkhand cricketer Robin Minz, who recently met with a road accident, is all but ruled out of this edition of IPL, said GT head coach Ashish Nehra. #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/LWjY6cQESC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

