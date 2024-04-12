Gujarat Titans stars visited the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan after their victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. Star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson took to Instagram to share pictures of their trip to the popular national park, which featured some wonderful snaps of tigers and the players out on the safari. While sharing the pictures, Williamson wrote, "Usually more of a dog guy, but these cats put up a strong argument! Amazing experience here in Ranthambore." Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals at home on April 17. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Reacts Following Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Can’t Be Ruled Out Till Very Last Ball’.

Kane Williamson's Post on GT Cricketers' Day Out in Ranthambore National Park

