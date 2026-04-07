As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for their Match 13 encounter on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, the weather in Guwahati remains a significant concern for players and fans alike. Following the washout in Kolkata just a day prior, the RR vs MI at ACA Barsapara Stadium is under threat from a potential washout. Ahead of the match, hailstorm and thunderstorms lashed the city. The rain was predicted between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM in the forecast. While the day started with high humidity and intermittent showers, meteorological data suggests a 65% chance of rain during the day, which could lead to a delayed toss or a shortened contest. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the precipitation probability is expected to drop significantly to below 10% after 7:00 PM IST, potentially allowing for a full game as the night progresses. Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026.

Spell of Rain and Hail in Guwahati

#WATCH | A spell of rain and hail in Guwahati on Tuesday evening has cast a doubt on the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. The meteorological department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for hailstorms as well as a 'Yellow Watch' for… pic.twitter.com/tvfvbHHW0G — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) April 7, 2026

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