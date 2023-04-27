Sanju Samson surprised fans when he received a call on a fan's phone while clicking selfies with a group on the sidelines of a training session. The Rajasthan Royals captain has a strong fan base and some of them had gathered to watch him train and click pictures. Samson obliged and was clicking a selfie with the fans on one of their phones when suddenly, it got an incoming call. Most popular figures in such cases would have handed over the phone back to the fans or declined the call, but Samson surprisingly decided to attend it, after which he said, "'Haan Bhaiya Kya Haal Hai?" The fans that had gathered to click selfies with him all cheered loudly after this gesture from Samson. ‘Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL’ Cute Young Fan’s Witty Placard Goes Viral.

'Haan Bhaiya Kya Haal Hai?' Sanju Samson Receives Call of Fan's Phone

Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fJwGMbvmt2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2023

