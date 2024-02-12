India suffered yet another heartbreak in an ICC event with the Boys in Blue going down to Australia to the U19 World Cup 2024 final on Sunday, February 11. India did not have a good show with the bat in hand as they failed to chase down Australia's 253/7, falling short by 79 runs. However, despite there being the gloom of defeat looming on the cards, India U19 fast bowler Naman Tiwari showed a positive approach when he asked his teammate Murugan Abhishek to take learnings from the match, even though they were about to lose. With eight wickets, India were staring at an inevitable defeat in the 38th over when Tiwari was heard saying, "Guru yaad rakhna, haarenge par seekh ke jayenge." The video of this incident went viral on social media. IND vs AUS ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Irfan Pathan Claps Back at ‘Padosi’ Over Taunts After India’s Heart-Breaking Loss Against Australia.

Watch Video:

Tiwari Saying to Murugan: "Yaad rakha , haarenge par sekhh ke jayenge !!" pic.twitter.com/gn31SOakcu — 🎰 (@StanMSD) February 11, 2024

