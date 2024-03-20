Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s WPL-winning star Shreyanka Patil experienced a fangirl moment with Virat Kohli at the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 19. Patil starred with sensational figures of 4/12 in the final and played a crucial role in RCB lifting their first silverware as a franchise. She and the others were also honoured at the event where the men's team kit was released. The 21-year-old cricketer shared a picture with Kohli and wrote a caption, a part of which read, "And last night, had the moment of my life. Virat said, Hi Shreyanka, well bowled. He actually knows my name." RCB Youngster Shreyanka Patil Wins Purple Cap in WPL 2024 After Taking 13 Wickets in Eight Matches.

RCB-W Star Shreyanka Patil Shares Picture With Virat Kohli

