Hanuma Vihari Reveals Andhra Cricketers Want Him To Continue As Skipper, Shares Letter Written by Players to ACA After Alleging Political Interference in His Removal as Captain
Vihari showed through the letter that fellow cricketer KN Prudhviraj's claim that Vihari abused him and personally attacked him was baseless and he has the support of the other Andhra cricketers.
Hanuma Vihari sparked controversy after Andhra's elimination from the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 following defeat against Madhya Pradesh in Quarterfinal. He revealed that one of his teammates used political influence to remove him from captaincy and he won't be playing for Andhra anymore. Later, he also shared the signed letter submitted to ACA by the Andhra cricketers who want him to continue in the post of captain. ‘Whatever You Heard Is False’ Andhra Cricketer KN Prudhviraj Responds After Hanuma Vihari Accuses Him of Using Political Interference In His Removal From Captaincy (See Instagram Story).
Hanuma Vihari Reveals Andhra Cricketers Want Him To Continue As Skipper
The whole team knows! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5dFkmjGN9
— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024
