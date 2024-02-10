Jasprit Bumrah has been spending time with his family during a break ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test 2024. Bumrah was one of the architects of India's victory in the Visakhapatnam Test where he bagged the Man of the Match award for taking nine wickets in the game on a flat track, including a six-fer in the first innings. Taking to Instagram, the Team India vice-captain shared an adorable selfie with his wife Sanjana Ganesan and captioned the post, "Happiness is here." Bumrah also was crowned as the no 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket after his heroics in the India vs England Vizag Test. ‘Nonsense Interview’ Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Father Anirudhsinh Jadeja’s Shocking Allegations of Cricketer's Wife Rivaba Causing Rift in Family.

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Selfie With Sanjana Ganesan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

