The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marked the occasion of India's rising fast bowler Arshdeep Singh with some warm wishes on social media. Celebrating his 25th birthday on Monday, February 5, Arsheep made his debut for Team India in 2022. Arshdeep has played a total of 50 international matches till now and has taken 72 international wickets. Arshdeep Singh plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar! BCCI Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Fast Bowler As He Turns 34.

BCCI Wishes Arsheep Singh a Happy Birthday

