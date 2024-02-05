The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marked the occasion of India's fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar's birthday with some warm wishes on social media. Celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday, February 5, Bhuvneshwar made his debut for the Indian cricket team back in 2012 and since then he has played 229 international matches and has taken 294 international wickets. Bhuvneshwar also went on to win the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013 with the team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently plays for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. ‘Let the Bat Do the Talking’ Yuvraj Singh Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill As He Silences Critics With Century During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024

Birthday Wishes from BCCI to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

229 international matches 👍 294 international wickets 👌 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Bhuvneshwar Kumar a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/NjaFp0Sb7v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)