A modern-era role model in tennis, Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates his 24th birthday today (August 16). Born August 16, 2001, Sinner is the current world number one-ranked men's tennis player. In his short career, Sinner has won 20 singles titles, including four Grand Slams, one ATP Finals, and several other 1000, 500, and 250 events to create a name for himself in the world of tennis, becoming the first-ever Italian player to hold the number one spot in rankings. Sinner is the current holder of the Wimbledon 2025 and Australian Open 2025 titles, and narrowly missed the French Open 2025, which Carlos Alcaraz won. Sinner has an immense fan following, who wasted no time in wishing their favourite tennis player happy birthday over the social media platform X. Check out some of fans' wishes below. Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Felix Auger-Aliassime To Enter Semifinals.

Pride of Italy

Happy Birthday to the pride of Italy 🇮🇹🎂 From San Candido to the top of the tennis world — your dedication inspires millions. Buon compleanno, Jannik 🧡🔥 pic.twitter.com/in112Ae1rX — The Sinner Times (@sinnertimes) August 15, 2025

'Happy 24th To One and Only'

happy 24 birthday to the one and only jannik sinner 🦊 !!!! thank you for making us enjoy your tennis and sharing your love for this sport !! pic.twitter.com/9zgkJXbMnv — aniuska (@anallinaresg) August 15, 2025

'Happy Birthday Jannik Sinner'

happy birthday jannik sinner my mannn pic.twitter.com/lcLHTVr5He — fie (@landopione) August 16, 2025

'Happy 24th Birthday'

16.08.2025 Happy 24th Birthday, my little fox, Jannik Sinner! 🦊🧡 pic.twitter.com/c5TDePa6w9 — modz (@modnoii) August 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday Our Champ'

Happy birthday our champ!!! Jannik Sinner🎉🦊 https://t.co/9YpFoKC5Pk — Siska Saragih (@Si79438Siska) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)