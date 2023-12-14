The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marked the occasion of Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's birthday with warm wishes on social media. Celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday, December 14, Kuldeep, who made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2017, has since become a formidable asset for the squad, featuring in 142 matches. Currently representing the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Kuldeep continues to make a significant impact on the field. Mohammed Shami Nominated for Arjuna Award, Badminton Doubles Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty For Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Honour.

Birthday wishes from BCCI to Kuldeep Yadav

1⃣4⃣2⃣ International Matches 👌 2⃣5⃣4⃣ International Wickets 👍 First Indian bowler to scalp 2⃣ hat-tricks in Men's International Cricket 🔝 Here's wishing Kuldeep Yadav a very happy birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/IzV2kIO2nW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)