As veteran cricketer Mohammad Kaif celebrated his 41st birthday on December 1, Wednesday, cricket fraternity came forward to wish him a very happy birthday. Among them were Sachin Tendulkar, Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan, who extended warm wishes to Kaif on his birthday. BCCI and Delhi Capitals also took to social media to celebrate Kaif's birthday. Check out their tweets below!

Sachin Tendulkar

Aapki fielding ho ya aapki dosti… dono hi hamesha lajawaab rahe hain Bhaisaahab! Aapko janamdin mubarak ho @MohammadKaif! pic.twitter.com/j1sU4t9vxm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2021

Aakash Chopra

Happy birthday, @MohammadKaif 🥳 Have a good day and a blessed year ahead. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 1, 2021

Irfan Pathan

Khuda kare aapki style isi tarah bani rahe. Happy birthday my brother @MohammadKaif #birthday pic.twitter.com/MEGNAu4LW1 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 1, 2021

BCCI

Delhi Capitals

It's Coach Kaif's special day 💙 Join us in wishing one of 🇮🇳's finest fielders and a favourite of everyone at DC, @MohammadKaif, a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎉#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/pIUg2W0Siz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 30, 2021

