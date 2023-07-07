Birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni received many heartfelt congratulations on Friday as he turned 42 on July 7, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday, along with the fans, the cricket fraternity also wished the former Indian captain on his 42nd birthday. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Revisiting the Legendary Ex-India Captain's Top Five Knocks in International Cricket.

Happy birthday to My Big Brother

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

'Happy birthday My Favourite'

'Happy Birthday to The Most successful Captain of Team India'

Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023

'Warmest Birthday Wishes to The Leader'

Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother @msdhoni!! Wish you the best always!! Lots of love ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVEec6z9HR — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 7, 2023

'Happy Birthday MS Dhoni'

This man revolutionized the art of finishing matches, and also the art of wicket keeping. And along the way he collected more trophies than anyone else. Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🎂 Wish you lots of joy and success 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gpSxZ72uqd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2023

'Happy Birthday to The Legend'

'Once in a Generation Player'

A player like Dhoni is born once in a generation and Here are the reasons why I think there will never be another player like him https://t.co/ezBxp8urUZ#HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 7, 2023

'Birthday of a Top Man'

The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses 7 basic musical notes 7 pheras in a marriage 7 wonders of the world And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)