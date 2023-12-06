Rudra Pratap Singh, commonly known to fans as RP Singh turned 38 today. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a birthday message for the former cricketer. RP Singh was a lethal left-arm fast bowler during his playing days, picking up 40 wickets in 14 Tests, 69 wickets in 58 ODIs and 15 wickets in 10 T20Is. He also played for several franchises in the IPL which includes Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also was a crucial part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Take a Look at Indian Middle-Order Batsman’s Records and Accomplishments As He Turns 29.

BCCI Wishes RP Singh On His Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)