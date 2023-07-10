The renowned Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 today, and the whole cricket community sent him warm birthday greetings. Sunil Gavaskar, who is renowned as one of cricket's all-time great opening batters, left an enduring impression on Indian cricket. In Test matches, he scored over 10,000 runs, including 34 hundreds, and was a key contributor to India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Sunil Gavaskar continues to motivate generations of cricketers with his skill, tenacity, and will. Fans and fellow cricketers sent their well wishes as they recognized the Little Master's enormous influence on Indian cricket. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: A Look at Achievements, Memorable Moments of Legendary Indian Batter As He Turns 74.

MCA Wishes Sunil Gavaskar On His 74th Birthday

BCCI celebrates Sunil Gavaskar's 74th birthday

1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 233 intl. games 13,214 intl. runs 👌🏻 First batter to score 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Tests 👏🏻👏🏻 Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very Happy Birthday. 👏🏻🎂 pic.twitter.com/WmZSyuu0Lj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

Happy Birthday 'Little Master'

Happy Birthday "Little Master" Sir #SunilGavaskar Ji. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience🙏 pic.twitter.com/dcuqULllFp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2023

Happy Birthday Sunny Bhai!

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations 🎂 Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai 🤗 🎉 #SunilGavaskar @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/enyrJXKiik — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2023

'Sunny' Wish for Sunil Gavaskar

The 📸 might be monochrome but it is as bright as a 𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙮 ☀️ Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar 🇮🇳 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RyLFGhGfWj — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 10, 2023

'Feared Nothing'

5’5 but stood tall and feared nothing. 😵 Happy birthday to India’s Little Master and World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar. 💗 pic.twitter.com/frcRHXHs39 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 10, 2023

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar

🔹 1983 World Cup winner 🏆 🔹 13,214 international runs 💪 🔹 First batter to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝 🔹 First batter to score a 💯 in both innings of a Test thrice 🔁 Here's wishing, the Sunil Gavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eTMKvWz25k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2023

