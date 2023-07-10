The renowned Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 today, and the whole cricket community sent him warm birthday greetings. Sunil Gavaskar, who is renowned as one of cricket's all-time great opening batters, left an enduring impression on Indian cricket. In Test matches, he scored over 10,000 runs, including 34 hundreds, and was a key contributor to India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Sunil Gavaskar continues to motivate generations of cricketers with his skill, tenacity, and will. Fans and fellow cricketers sent their well wishes as they recognized the Little Master's enormous influence on Indian cricket.  Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: A Look at Achievements, Memorable Moments of Legendary Indian Batter As He Turns 74.

 

