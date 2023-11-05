Virat Kohli, one of cricket's greats, turned 35 today. On this special day for him, not just fans but members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to shower wishes for the star batter. Kohli over the years, has turned out to be one of the greatest cricketers India produced and not just his former national teammates but also cricketers from other nations wished him on this occasion. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag reflected on Kohli's career from a youngster to a modern-day great. See those wishes below. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, Other Team India Members Heap Praise on India’s ‘Chase Master’ As He Turns 35.

Irfan Pathan Wish for Virat Kohli

Ek taraf @imVkohli to dusri taraf duniya ke saare batsmen, Virat sabse aage. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Vz7OUChymS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2023

'Happy Birthday Brother'

Yuvraj Singh's Special Birthday Wish

When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence. As you… pic.twitter.com/2FXP5GqH9q — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2023

Virender Sehwag's Birthday Wish

Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work-ethics ,passion,hardwork and talent has ruled the game . Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Pd55yBAk0J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

'Legendary Journey'

A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You've come a long way, and it's great to witness how far you’ve come. Here's to more milestones and success in your life! #KingKohli… pic.twitter.com/yGYk335yTb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2023

'Go Well Today'

Wishing you a year filled with success and joy! Happy birthday @imVkohli!🤗 Go well today! pic.twitter.com/ahnjuNQEBO — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2023

'Your Energy is Unmatched'

Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳 Your energy on the field is unmatched ⚡ God bless. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/8dMGafSdze — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2023

