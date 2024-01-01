As we enter into the New Year 2024, many athletes are active on social media and have posted "Happy New Year" messages on their social media pages. Some stars have set goals to achieve while others wish the New Year with their family included. Suresh Raina has mentioned that- " May this year be a canvas painted with vibrant moments, joyful experiences, and endless opportunities for each one of us." PV Sindhu on the other hand talked about what she achieved this year and she also mentioned that her ultimate goal is Paris Olympics 2024. Virat Kohli Beats Lionel Messi To Win Pubity Sport Men's Athlete of the Year Award.

“Focus more on your desire than on your doubt, and the dream will take care of itself.” - Mark Twain I truly second Mark Twain’s words; 2023 unfolded as a year of personal and professional growth. Amid challenges, I learned many lessons. Moments filled with love and warmth were… pic.twitter.com/Zbnjie8v0J — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) January 1, 2024

Happy New Year 2024! 🎉 May this year be a canvas painted with vibrant moments, joyful experiences, and endless opportunities for each one of us. May it bring forth a symphony of laughter, love, and success that fills our hearts with contentment and our lives with abundance.… — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 1, 2024

May the longtime Sun shine upon you, All love surround you and the pure light within you, Guide your way home.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/7ShOSq7Qf3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 31, 2023

May this new year be filled with hope, happiness, and harmony for you and your loved ones. Happy New Year! — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2024

From ours to yours, wishing everyone a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/TTz5ruDsjv — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 1, 2024

