As we enter into the New Year 2024, many athletes are active on social media and have posted "Happy New Year" messages on their social media pages. Some stars have set goals to achieve while others wish the New Year with their family included. Suresh Raina has mentioned that- " May this year be a canvas painted with vibrant moments, joyful experiences, and endless opportunities for each one of us." PV Sindhu on the other hand talked about what she achieved this year and she also mentioned that her ultimate goal is Paris Olympics 2024. Virat Kohli Beats Lionel Messi To Win Pubity Sport Men's Athlete of the Year Award.

Happy New Year 2024  Wishes

Happy New Year 2024!

May the longtime Sun shine upon you

May this new year be filled with hope

From ours to yours, wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)