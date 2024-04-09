Dinesh Karthik, Shreyanka Patil and other Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers wished fans on the occasion of Ugadi 2024. Ugadi is one of the most important festivals in south India and marks the start of the Telugu new year. In a video shared by RCB on social media, Karthik, Patil, Sophie Devine, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mayank Dagar, S Meghana and other RCB stars were seen extending wishes to fans. RCB are currently languishing in eighth place on the IPL 2024 points table and need a change of fortunes big time to bounce back in the tournament. Happy Ugadi 2024 Images and Ugadi Subhakankshalu in Telugu HD Wallpapers: Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and Wishes To Share on Telugu New Year.

RCB Stars Wish Fans on Ugadi 2024

ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು! ❤ From all of us at RCB, we wish you a very happy and prosperous Ugadi! 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #Ugadi2024 pic.twitter.com/89YL6RiqKm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2024

