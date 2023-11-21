Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to address the latest issue of people trolling and threatening Australian cricket players because they beat India in the World Cup final. Harbhajan mentioned 'Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour.' A lot of Australian cricketers have received threats from the Indian cricket fans. Harbhajan Singh Guides Manipal Tigers to 10-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants in LLC 2023

Social Media Post by Harbhajan Singh

Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 21, 2023

