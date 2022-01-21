Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID and now is under quarantine at home. Harbhajan took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive but with midl symptoms. Harbhajan was to take part in Legends League Cricket 2022 but will be out of action now.

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

