India suffered a heart-breaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and with it their drought of an ICC title since last 10 years continues further. Several fans and stars supporting from the team from the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were disappointed but didn't forget to stand beside the team. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared a post terming India's campaign as ' a tournament that we'll never forget'. He also called the defeat as 'Hard Luck'. 'Not an Epic Choke Just a Bad Day in the Office', Opine Sports Psychologists After India's Defeat Against Australia in ICC CWC 2023 Final.

Neeraj Chopra Shares Heartfelt Message For Team India

Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn't our night, but a tournament that we'll never forget. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mDfeSINJHH — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 20, 2023

