Union Home and Cooperation minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah today evening launched Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League cricket tournament at Chharodi Gurukul based ground in presence of cricketer Hardik Pandya. The league will be played between 1078 teams from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat areas. As many as 16,100 players are going to play in this league. Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Quote On Social Media As He Returns to Net Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Hardik Pandya with Amit Shah in inauguration of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League. pic.twitter.com/PqC2wMDoMe — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) February 12, 2024

