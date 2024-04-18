Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya recently spoke up regarding the learnings that he received from the city of Mumbai and especially his franchise MI, from where his cricketing journey began. As per Hardik, the city has taught Hardik how to remain humble and not give up in life. Hardik Pandya Goofs Up at Toss, Says 'We Are Batting First' After Opting to Bowl in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya Shares About his Learnings From Mumbai and MI

"Mumbai has taught me to never give up and be humble" - Hardik@hardikpandya7 shares a heartfelt reflection on the significance of Mumbai in his life and the emotions he experiences upon returning home! 💙 Tune in to #PBKSvMI on #IPLOnStar Today | 6:30 PM | Only on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/YvGTigpsxt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2024

