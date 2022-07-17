Hardik Pandya took four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal added three as India bowled out England for 259 runs in 45.5 overs, in the 3rd ODI on Sunday at Manchester, July 17. Pandya dismissed the likes of Jason Roy (41), Ben Stokes (27), Jos Buttler (60) and Liam Livingstone (27). Chahal meanwhile wiped out the tail by dismissing David Willey (18), Craig Overton (32) and Reece Topley (0). England skipper Buttler was the highest scorer with a fighting half-century.

See Score Here:

3RD ODI. WICKET! 45.5: Reece Topley 0(1) b Yuzvendra Chahal, England 259 all out https://t.co/qaVcGcMElB #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)