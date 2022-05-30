Hardik Pandya shares warm note thanking all members of Gujarat Titans squad after winning IPL 2022 title. He thanked for the back up, support throughout the tournament and showed gratitude towards the support staffs. He admitted that they've got more than they wanted. At the end he mentioned that, they (the players) are grateful .

See Tweet-

To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWmySdol4k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 30, 2022

