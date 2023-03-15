The Women's Premier League (2023) saw many spectacular catches being taken by the cricketers during the tournament. One such catch was taken by Gujarat Giants' player Harleen Deol, during their match against Mumbai Indians (MI). MI posted a challenging total of 162, but it was on account of Harmanpreet Kaur's quick-fire 51 that helped them reach there. Harmanpreet's scintillating knock came to an end when Gujarat Giants' Harleen pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Kaur. The dismissal occurred on the fourth delivery of the last over as Harleen dived forward to dismiss the MI captain. Here is the video of the spectacular catch. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

Fabulous Fielding Display

Har-leen ne aaj Har-man ko jeet liya hai! Rate that catch on a scale of 𝐖𝐎𝐖 to 𝐖𝐎𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖 Watch #MIvGG LIVE & FREE 👉🏻 #JioCinema across all telecom operators & #Sports18 #CheerTheW #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/naQvfJ1IQb — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)