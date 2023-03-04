Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes the WPL 2023 by storm as she hits the first half century of the tournament. After coming in to bat after Nat Sciver Brunt's dismissal she displayed her full range against the Gujarat Giants spinners and even hit five boundaries in one over to Monica Patel while becoming the first player in WPL history to hit a half century.

