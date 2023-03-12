Mumbai Indians registered an eight-wicket victory against UP Warriorz in their latest match at Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, UP put up a decent total of 159-6 in their 20-over quota. Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath scored half-centuries. Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque took three wickets. While chasing, Mumbai reached this total within 17.3 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 53*(33) scored a half-century and led them over the victory line. This is Mumbai's fourth successive victory in the tournament. Double DRS in WPL 2023! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Footage During Review by UP Warriorz, Plays Correct One Moments Later As MI’s Hayley Matthews Refused to Leave.

Mumbai Indians Register Eight-Wicket Victory UP Warriorz

