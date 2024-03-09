Harmanpreet Kaur finally returns to form after a topsy turvy start to the season as she completes her half-century against Gujarat Giants in just 33 deliveries. Chasing a huge total of 191 runs, Mumbai Indians needed some solid striking in the middle order and she does exactly that racing to her second half-century of the season. MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha Score Half-Centuries to Take Gujarat Giants to 190/7.

