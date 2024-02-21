Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season Two will start on February 23, 2024, with a grand opening ceremony already in place on the big day. Before the start of the season, captains of each WPL team arrive in Bengaluru for the traditional ‘Captains Meet’. The League shared the pictures of all five captains reaching the destination. For the meet Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Skipper Smriti Mandhana, Delhi Capitals’ Captain Meg Lanning, Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney and UP Warrioz’s Captain Alyssa Healy were present. WPL 2024: Shahid Kapoor Joins List of Stars To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

Five WPL Team Captains arrived in Bengaluru for the Captains' meet

