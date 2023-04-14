Harry Brook smashed the first hundred of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Friday, April 14. The England batter, who did not have a great time in the IPL so far, has made an impact as he opened the innings. He hit the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground. He got to the mark off 55 balls with 12 fours and one six.

Harry Brook Scores First Century of IPL 2023

Harry Brook, turning out to be the 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗲rer's stone 🪄 The 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐈𝐏𝐋 💯 we all waited for 😍 | @Harry_Brook_88 pic.twitter.com/BV5Hc2Nm17 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023

