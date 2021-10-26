Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment with Waqar Younis as the former pacer said that watching Mohammad Rizwan offer the namaz during the India vs Pakistan match was very special to him as it was done in front of Hindus. In a series of tweets, Bhogle explained why he was disappointed with such a comment coming from one of the big names in Pakistan cricket.

See his tweets here: 

Watch the video of Waqar Younis saying he felt special when Rizwan prayed namaz in front of Hindus, here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)