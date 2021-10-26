Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment with Waqar Younis as the former pacer said that watching Mohammad Rizwan offer the namaz during the India vs Pakistan match was very special to him as it was done in front of Hindus. In a series of tweets, Bhogle explained why he was disappointed with such a comment coming from one of the big names in Pakistan cricket.

See his tweets here:

For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

Watch the video of Waqar Younis saying he felt special when Rizwan prayed namaz in front of Hindus, here:

Waqar Younis, ghatiya soch wale gire hue insan khud apni team ko world cup se pehle chhod ke bhag gaya bloody coward. That's why no one respects you @waqyounis99 pic.twitter.com/2KdVApfXuy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 26, 2021

