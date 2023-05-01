Harshal Patel and Ayush Badoni have been introduced as the Impact Players in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Monday, May 1. While Harshal Patel replaced Anuj Rawat, Badoni was substituted in place of Yash Thakur. Badoni opened the innings in the absence of KL Rahul who was injured and could not make much of an impact, getting dismissed for four runs off 11 balls. Virat Kohli took a good catch to dismiss him. ‘What A Catch’ Anushka Sharma Exults in Celebration As Virat Kohli Takes A Stunner and Blows Kiss During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Harshal Patel Introduced as Impact Player

Ayush Badoni Replaces Yash Thakur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)