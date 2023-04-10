Drama in the last ball of the last over of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match as Harshal Patel tries to pull off a 'mankad' dismissal. With scores tied of both the sides and 1 run needed of 1 ball, Harshal Patel initially misses the stumps and then tries to stop and throw the ball at the non-striker's end stumps where Ravi Bishnoi was tried to back up too far. The ball did hit the stumps but umpire declared it as dead ball because of the way Harshal stopped was not within the rules of non-strikers end run out. Bishnoi was also well in when the bails came off. Fans took to twiter immediately and reacted on the dramatic incident.

Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’

Comedy of Errors

An unpredictable game where an inexperienced Ayush Badoni, a moderately experienced Harshal Patel, and a highly experienced Dinesh Karthik made it look like a comedy of errors movie. IPL is all about enjoyment. I am enjoying it a lot. 😃 pic.twitter.com/tHPC4qmKOc — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 10, 2023

Embarrassing

Missing a Mankad from here with one wicket to take and one run to defend is among the most embarrassing things that can happen to a cricketer pic.twitter.com/aEE5Paaany — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2023

Ashwin would done it

Ashwin would have perfected instead of Harshal Patel#rcbvlsg Vintage RCB pic.twitter.com/pisLoIAAW0 — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 10, 2023

Comedy Patel

From Harshal Patel to Comedy Patel 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OyusCO66KW — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 10, 2023

Funny One

