ICC has finally released the schedule of Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament which is being hosted by India will commence on October 5. India is all set to play Pakistan on October 15 at Ahmedabad. As fans anticipate the epic clash between the two rivals, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan disagrees to buy on the hype. In an interview, he said that India have gone much ahead and are thriving while Pakistan has their own problems, and he has pity for them. He added that he doesn't consider it as a rivalry anymore. India vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium! Fans React With Funny Memes As ICC Announces World Cup 2023 Schedule.

Former Indian Cricketer Atul Wassan Speaks On India vs Pakistan Rivalry

#WATCH | Former cricketer Atul Wassan speaks on #WorldCup2023; says, "...There is a lot of hype around India & Pakistan matches. People are talking more about their match than the tournament itself...I think now we have gone much ahead. Indian team and Indian cricket are… pic.twitter.com/DFXlxpI7Rv — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

