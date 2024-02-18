Yashasvi Jaiswal showed the world what was he capable of as he took on James Anderson, hitting him for three consecutive sixes on Day 4 of the India vs England 3rd Test 2024. The left-hander dispatched the second, third and fourth balls of the 85th over bowled by Anderson for maximums. The first of these sixes was when Jaiswal swept a full toss over deep square leg. He then brought down a lofted drive over deep extra cover to hit the second six while the third one was hit down the ground. Jaiswal has been very impressive in the Test series so far, where he has already scored a double hundred. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Most Sixes by an Indian in a Test Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits James Anderson for Three Consecutive Sixes

